These 40 photos of genetic rarities make these people unique

If you’ve always wanted to become a scientist, and especially a geneticist, then this article is for you! And for good reason: this series of photos that we invite you to discover today shows you how genetics can sometimes (or not …) do great things in humans.

In fact, in this selection below you will see people who were born with a more or less subtle physical characteristic. Differences from other people that everyone can recognize at first glance.

If you like genetics, we also invite you to discover these nine rare but very real genetic diseases.

# 1

A mother and her son with heterochromia, a different color of the iris

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

Taylor Muhl suffers from a rare hereditary disease: chimerism. She is her own twin sister! When her mother was pregnant, Taylor “absorbed” her twin. Her body treats her sister’s DNA and cells like invaders. His body tries to get rid of it, to no avail. The two immune systems are constantly fighting each other, which means that the young woman is often attacked by germs.

# 6

# 7

Amina Ependieva has two rare genetic disorders, namely albinism and heterochromia.

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

This vitiligo changes depending on the season.

# 12

# 13

# 14

# fifteen

Partial heterochromia in each eye.

# 16

Person with dermographism, a skin tenderness in some people that occurs, for example, from writing on the skin with a fingernail or finger. Then redness appears, then swelling along the line to show the contours in relief.

# 17

Two moles that look like an eyebrow piercing.

# 18

# 19

# 20

This young woman is allergic to the common cold or cold urticaria. It’s about the hereditary mutation of the factor 12 gene.

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

Carter Blanchard and his dog both have vitiligo.

# 25

All members of this Brazilian family have 12 fingers and toes. This is the genetic disease called polydactyly.

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

# 30

# 31

# 32

# 33

# 34

# 35

# 36

This baby was born with lots of hair and continues to grow. Here this little girl is 7 months old.

# 37

Another hairy baby, just 2 months old.

# 38

This woman’s vitiligo turns half of her upper eyelashes white.

# 39

# 40