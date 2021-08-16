These 40 photos are not food photos (part 2)

While it is possible to mistake a pebble for a KFC tender, it happens to many people to see food everywhere. We try to prove this with this selection of 40 photos.

Optical illusions when eating

As the name suggests, optical illusions trick your brain into seeing things that are not in front of our eyes. When you are hungry, the various pictures presented to you today are designed to whet your appetite, even if in reality it is not food. Between the stones that look like raw meat, the cat in a cup that looks like a latte, or the mango-shaped sponge, these 40 photos will puzzle your brain. You may feel hungry after looking at these photos, but be careful not to eat anything.

# 1 This isn’t a tender, it’s a rock

# 2 Very appetizing soap

“I had a party and woke up the next day to find someone had bitten off my shower soap.”

# 3 A hummingbird that looks like a jalapeño pepper

# 4 a giant broccoli

# 5 apples from Ikea

# 6 A fried egg mushroom

# 7 A slice of cheese on a burger? Not a frog

# 8 Replica of a rattlesnake

# 9 A cup of latte coffee?

# 10 “glue for school”

“This new milk my mother bought tastes weird”

# 11 Fancy caramel cake? missed it is a hospital sponge to wash before an operation

# 12 cutest tender

# 13 appetizing coasters

“All my thoughts and prayers to the last resident of our Airbnb who clearly thought this coaster was an aperitif cake.”

# 14 a flying broccoli

# 15 One is chocolate, the other is dishwasher safe

# 16 A live banana

# 17 biscuit ice cream

# 18 A ham? Einstein ?

# 19 Mashed potatoes on the car seat

# 20 salami buns

# 21 Any M & M’s? No, color balls for printers

# 22 The tallest croissant in the world

# 23 A pebble that looks like a muffin

# 24 The hairiest kiwi in the world

# 25 cuts of meat or not

# 26 Incognito mode activated

# 27 A stone that looks like a piece of surimi

# 28 Some bacon?

# 29 How to disgust someone with cookies …

# 30 A piece of bread is hiding under the bed

# 31 ground beef? or ropes?

# 32 the cutest ciabatta in the world

# 33 Some strawberry jelly? (Violin rosin)

# 34 No these aren’t chips

# 35 It’s not about pasta either, it’s about the inside of an inflatable mattress

# 36 mushroom soup? Only snails attracted to beer that stayed in a bowl overnight

# 37 Furniture glides that make you hungry

# 38 Much bigger and tougher pez candies

# 39 A little mango?

# 40 Inedible candy (realgar is an arsenic sulfide mineral that burns light blue and gives off toxic fumes)

If you enjoyed this article, you’ll love to discover these 30 additional photos of “food” that don’t actually exist.