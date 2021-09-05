These 30 mythological creatures in the baby version are so cute

Mythology is a collection of stories that are specific to a people or a particular religion of the monster brought to the fore, often counteracted in one way or another. However, there were never actual depictions of these various monsters during their childhood or even when they were born. An artist named Siswanto wondered what they might look like and whether Medusa was viviparous or egg-laying. If you are interested in the artist’s work, you can find his Instagram page right here.

# 1 Medusa and the Gargoyle

# 2 the Hypogriff

# 3 hydra

# 4 the Simurg

A bird that can raise an elephant from Persian mythology. Depicted as a dog, with lion claws, bird wings and a tail. Sometimes he is compared to the phoenix or the sphinx.

# 5 nightmare horse

# 6 the dragon turtle

# 7 Jellyfish and their first fossilization

# 8 phoenixes

# 9 Minotaur

# 10 octopuses

Pirates of the Caribbean is suddenly a lot less impressive.

# 11 the jinn

# 12 Androsphynx and Gynosphinx

These two names indicate whether he is male or female.

# 13 Pegasus

# 14 The gargoyle 2

# 15 the tarasque

# 16 The peryton

A deer-bird hybrid, named after its creator Jorge Luis Borges in 1957.

# 17 Heavenly dogs

If the underworld has Cerberus, then paradise has Dog Archons.

# 18 the cocatrice

# 19 the Beithir

A Scottish snake considered the longest and most dangerous in the world.

# 20 The harpies

# 21 the griffins

# 22 the tatzel worms

An animal from alpine folklore, a snake with two front legs, with the head of a cat or a fox.

# 23 Saurians / Argonians / Reptiles

Cross out the unnecessary mention according to your universe.

# 24 Sporelin babies before a mykonid ancestor

# 25 a centaur

# 26 A baby owl bear

One of the iconic Dungeons and Dragons monsters.

# 27 Mini-Chtulhu

# 28 A little unicorn

# 29 a sea lion

The equivalent of a sea kite, nothing to do with walruses or dugongs.

# 30 The satyr

