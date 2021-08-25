These 29 pencil and 3D drawings will make your brain spin

With this Z42 of today, one thing is certain: you will be amazed! If you love pencil drawings and optical illusions, then you’ve come to the right place.

In fact, we are introducing you to a young 18 year old Japanese artist named Keito. The latter offers us a series of ultra-realistic drawings that require a lot of concentration to admit that it is actually a pencil drawing and not an object. Because he is not only extremely talented in drawing, but also a master in 3D. So he mixes these two techniques in his works and frankly he will surprise you.

We invite you to discover this series of drawings below, and if you want to follow Keito, don’t hesitate to subscribe to his Instagram account.

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6

# 7

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

# 12

# 13

# 14

# fifteen

# 16

# 17

# 18

# 19

# 20

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

# 25

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

