These 25 technological objects from films are actually everyday objects

Some futuristic movie objects made us dream and yet these were objects that you can find in your home. To create technological objects, prop makers are redoubling their ingenuity and imagination to turn everyday objects into futuristic objects. For example, did you know that Star Wars lightsabers are actually camera flashes or that Qui-Gon’s communicator was a Gilette razor? Today we invite you to discover 25 technological objects from films that are in reality everyday objects.

1) Luke’s pants in A New Hope are actually Levis jeans that have faded with their back pockets removed

2) One of the tools in Anakin’s workshop in the Phantom Menace is actually a dog toy

3) Qui-Gon’s communicator in the Phantom Menace is a Gillette razor for women that has been modified

4) In Star Trek 2009, Dyson hand dryers are used as a futuristic technology

5) Star Wars lightsabers are made from old camera flashes

6) This futuristic item that a man in the Empire Strikes Back wears is actually cooler

7) The Michael Myers mask on Halloween is actually a William Shatner (Star Trek) mask that has been painted white

8) The transmitter used to decode the hits in Résident Evil is actually a glucometer to which an antenna has been added

9) In Back to the Future, Doc’s Mr. Fusion is actually a Krups coffee maker

10) In Rogue One, the Empire’s base is the London Underground at Canary Wharf Station

11) Batman’s boots in Batman: The Challenge are actually Air Jordan shoes turned into high.

12) In Guardians of the Galaxy, the collector drinks from an ice cream sundae

13) This bomb detonator in the fifth element is actually a locker lock

14) In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the audience at the Pod Race Stadium is made up of cotton swabs that have been stained with a fan and shaken

15) In Empire Strikes Back we find bubble wrap on the seat belts in the cockpit

16) In James Bond: The Spy Who Loved Me, the watch prints messages on silver lacquered labels

17) In Avengers, a SHIELD agent uses a tripod as a weapon

18) Resident Evil: Retribution uses a Fit-Bit as a futuristic clock

19) Jack’s spy camera in My Step Dad and Me is a pen cap

20) Max’s snout on Mad Max Fury Road is made of a garden fork

21) Jannah’s bow in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker consists of two glued decathlon bows

22) The head of the IG-88 in Empire Strikes Back and the lamps in the cantina in A New Hope are part of Rolls-Royce engines

23) In Kung Fu Nanny, Jackie Chan uses a label printer to program a satellite

24) In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the items on the table in the ship are ink cartridge slots

25) In the fifth element, the phone consists of 2 Sony RM X4 remote controls that have been glued together