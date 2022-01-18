These 25 cats are true camouflage experts

The art of camouflage like a ninja is not for everyone. There are those that do wonderfully and that we present to you in this article. Then there are the others that make up mere mortals.

25 cats that are too well hidden for you to SUCCESSFULLY find them

Cats are fascinating creatures. They differ from us and other animal species by their ability to constantly surprise us. What ? You don’t know what we’re talking about! It’s very simple, they appear and disappear in a flash to blend into the background.

The owners of these hairballs understand very well what we mean by that. To help others imagine this, there is a special Twitter page. You know “Where’s Charlie?” There is no cat in this picture offers you the same concept with cats. Here is a small compilation of what you can find on this site. Which should prove to you that cats are real camouflage experts!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8th

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#fifteen

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

If you want to discover more successful camouflages, here is a new article that should please you.