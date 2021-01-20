These 23 celebrity kids look just like their parents

We regularly present what the child stars of the 80s / 90s look like today, this time we’re interested in the children of the stars. Genetics do things well, and our favorite stars ‘kids are often their parents’ doppelgangers. A few days ago, this comparative photo of Milla Jovovich and her daughter Ever Gabo Anderson quickly made the rounds on the internet. Internet users were amazed at the enormous similarity between mother and daughter. The young actress is not yet taking on the role of her mother, but we will soon be able to find her in theaters as young Natasha Romanoff in the film Black Widow. After discovering this photo of Ever Gabo Anderson, we became interested in the children of the stars and the similarities they have with their parents. This is what the 23 children of these celebrities look like. Note that some celebrities have other children. We only use those who really looked like their parents.

Suri Cruise daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Benjamin Atkinson, son of Rowan Atkinson

Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Smith

Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith and Jada Smith

Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman

Levon Roan Hawke, son of Uma Thurman

Honor Byrne, daughter of Tilda Swinton

Dylan Frances Penn, daughter of Robin Wright and Sean Penn

Lily Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Ava Elizabeth Philippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon

Mamie Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Liv Freundlich, daughter of Julianne Moore

Blue Ivy, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter

Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow

Always Gabo Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich

Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley

Gilbert Trejo, son of Danny Trejo

Danielle Trejo, daughter of Danny Trejo

Carys Zeta-Douglas, daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks

Violet Affleck, daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

