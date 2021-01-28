World
These 20 people are really not good with technology
Love technology but technology doesn’t love you Or the opposite? Know that there are some people in this world who really are, but then really don’t help with high-tech objects … or even just with a photocopier! The proof.
# 1: can you refill the copier?
Maybe you’ve already had to explain to your parents how to use an iPhone? It’s troublesome, isn’t it? But imagine the time you would spend with people who put a fair amount of paper in without removing the case directly into the copier, or people using the film of the packaging of a smartphone’s protective glass instead of the protective screen?
Anyway, here are the best of the worst tech lovers who’d better change their focus!