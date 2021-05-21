These 20 cult figures in pop culture chose the most troubling ones

We previously introduced you to the 10 scariest horror cinema monsters, but sometimes you don’t have to step into the horror scene to find extremely disturbing people. That is why today it was important for us to introduce you to the 20 most disturbing characters who, according to voters around the world, came to Ranker website to make their point. Here is the ranking of the scariest characters, voted after more than 70,000 votes.

20) Moriarty (Sherlock)

19) Tahiti Bob (the Simpsons)

18) Crazy Joe Davola

17) the wild card

16) the gentlemen (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

15) the man with the cigarette (x files)

14) Cruella (Disney)

13) the keeper of the crypt (stories from the crypt)

12) Freddy the Schreck (courage, the cowardly dog)

11) Dexter Morgan (Dexter)

10) Joffrey Baratheon (Game of Thrones)

9) Pee-Wee Hermann (Pee-Wee’s playhouse)

8) the crying angel (doctor who)

7) swamp (family man)

6) silence (doctor, who)

5) HIM (the super girls)

4) Norman Bates (Bates Motel)

3) pennywise (it)

2) hannibal teacher (hannibal)

1) Herbert (family man)

Just for fun, we had to tell you that the twenty-first on this list was none other than Theodore “T-Bag” Bagwell in Prison Break. And this place is hardly surprising in our opinion as the character is particularly difficult! If you are interested in the rest of the ranking, you can always head over to the Ranker website to see the rest of the top 100! On our part, we are curious what you think of this ranking: What character would you have imagined to be part of this top 20 before reading this article? We look forward to your answers in the comments section! And if you want to continue your swing, we invite you to discover several portraits of particularly creepy cartoon characters.