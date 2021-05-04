these 20 actors of the saga who played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

On the occasion of Star Wars Day, we were interested in the actors who appeared in Star Wars, but also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You may never have connected.

20 Star Wars actors who also participated in the MCU

Today is May 4th, a special day for Star Wars fans who celebrate their favorite saga on this day every year. Why May 4th? Well, because it is a play on words with “May the force be with you”, “May the force be with you” in the original version and today’s date “May the Fourth”. On this special occasion, we decided to focus on different actors who had the opportunity to take part in the intergalactic saga, but also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You will see that since the two franchises were linked by Disney, many of them have been commuting between the Jedi and the superheroes. From Samuel L. Jackson to Natalie Portman, discover Andy Serkis and Forest Whitaker, 20 Star Wars actors who also played for Marvel.

Samuel L Jackson => Mace Windu / Nick Fury

Natalie Portman => Padmé Amidala / Jane Foster

Andy Serkis => Snoke / Ulysses claw

Lupita Nyong’o => Maz Kanata / Nakia

Benicio Del Toro => DJ / The collector

Ben Mendelsohn => Director Krennic / Talos

Mads Mikkelsen => Galen Erso / Kaecilius

Donald Glover => Lando Calrissian / Aaron Davis

Forest Whitaker => Saw Gerrera / Zuri

Paul Bettany => Dryden Vos / Vision

Jon Favreau => riot / happy

Taika Waititi => IG-11 / Krog

Erin Kellyman => Enfys Nest / Karli Morgenthau

Hannah John-Kamen => First Order Officer / Ava Starr – Phantom

Spencer Wilding => Darth Vader (Rogue One) / Kyln (Guardian of the Galaxy)

Richard Armitage => Naboo / Heinz Kruger pilot

Oscar Isaac => Poe Dameron / Moon Knight

Richard E. Grant => General Pryde / role unknown (Loki)

Cailey Fleming => Rey child / role unknown (Loki)

Emilia Clarke => Qi’ra / unknown role (Secret Invasion)

