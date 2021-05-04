these 20 actors of the saga who played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)
On the occasion of Star Wars Day, we were interested in the actors who appeared in Star Wars, but also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You may never have connected.
20 Star Wars actors who also participated in the MCU
Today is May 4th, a special day for Star Wars fans who celebrate their favorite saga on this day every year. Why May 4th? Well, because it is a play on words with “May the force be with you”, “May the force be with you” in the original version and today’s date “May the Fourth”. On this special occasion, we decided to focus on different actors who had the opportunity to take part in the intergalactic saga, but also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You will see that since the two franchises were linked by Disney, many of them have been commuting between the Jedi and the superheroes. From Samuel L. Jackson to Natalie Portman, discover Andy Serkis and Forest Whitaker, 20 Star Wars actors who also played for Marvel.
Samuel L Jackson => Mace Windu / Nick Fury
Natalie Portman => Padmé Amidala / Jane Foster
Andy Serkis => Snoke / Ulysses claw
Lupita Nyong’o => Maz Kanata / Nakia
Benicio Del Toro => DJ / The collector
Ben Mendelsohn => Director Krennic / Talos
Mads Mikkelsen => Galen Erso / Kaecilius
Donald Glover => Lando Calrissian / Aaron Davis
Forest Whitaker => Saw Gerrera / Zuri
Paul Bettany => Dryden Vos / Vision
Jon Favreau => riot / happy
Taika Waititi => IG-11 / Krog
Erin Kellyman => Enfys Nest / Karli Morgenthau
Hannah John-Kamen => First Order Officer / Ava Starr – Phantom
Spencer Wilding => Darth Vader (Rogue One) / Kyln (Guardian of the Galaxy)
Richard Armitage => Naboo / Heinz Kruger pilot
Oscar Isaac => Poe Dameron / Moon Knight
Richard E. Grant => General Pryde / role unknown (Loki)
Cailey Fleming => Rey child / role unknown (Loki)
Emilia Clarke => Qi’ra / unknown role (Secret Invasion)
