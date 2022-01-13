these 16 unlikely cameos we saw in Multiverse of Madness

Imagine a movie where anything is possible, where the craziest idea could come to mind. Doctor Strange 2, now called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will undoubtedly be that completely implausible film with various personalities embodying very well-known characters within the MCU. We have already given you a list of 19 characters who have a high chance of appearing in the Doctor Strange 2 plot, and today we bring you an insane list of cameos who have a high chance of appearing in the film (if we believe supposed to have sources near Marvel) … Like Tom Cruise in Iron Man, to name just one of the most popular on the net. So here are 16 cameos that can happen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers related to the WandaVision series. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

1) Tom Cruise as Iron Man

We start with a variant of Iron Man, which already had its small success on the Internet and to which we dedicated an earlier article: Tom Cruise could very well take on the role of the variant of Iron Man in the multiverse.

2) David Hasselhoff as Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson could give way to the one who played Nick Fury before him, as David Hasselhoff was rumored to be playing Nick Fury in Doctor Strange 2. He had previously played this role in Nick’s Fury: Agent of the Shield (1998).

3) Nicholas Hammond as Spider-Man

Peter B. Parker is the main character in the series The Amazing Spider-Man, which aired between 1977 and 1979, and the character was played by Nicholas Hammond (but under the costume was stuntman Fred Waugh). The actor could be named as a tribute in Doctor Strange 2.

4) Nicolas Cage back in Ghost Rider

As a tribute to the 2007 film, Nicolas Cage was able to resume his role of Ghost Rider.

5) Ben Affleck in Daredevil

As a tribute to the 2003 film, the MCU could also invite Ben Affleck to play Daredevil again. This could undoubtedly allow the actor to turn the page regarding this role.

6) Wesley snow in the blade

With many believing the MCU will allow fans to see former actors again, the rumor that Wesley Snipes is returning as the Blade has already surfaced on the internet.

7) Chris Evans as Johnny Storm

We thought we’d passed Chris Evans as Captain America, but would it be possible for the actor to return to the Multiverse as Johnny Storm? In any case, this is a haunted rumor on the internet that argues that this is how we would discover the Fantastic 4 in the MCU.

8) Sophie Turner as jeans gray

With the possibility that the Doctor Strange in the movie Multiverse of Madness will finally bring the X-Men to the MCU, rumors are already high that Sophie Turner will repeat her role as Jean Gray.

9) timothée chalamet as wiccan

William “Billy” Kaplan, aka Wiccan, is a Marvel Comics character who becomes a Young Avengers by fighting Kang. Given that the character is Wanda’s “mystical son” in the comics (already featured in WandaVision and Wanda will surely continue searching in Doctor Strange 2), it is very likely that Wiccan will be featured in the film. And after initial information on this topic, Timothée Chalamet would have been approached to interpret this figure in the MCU.

10) John Krasinski as Captain America

John Krasinski would also have been approached to play a variant of Captain America in the MCU for Doctor Strange 2.

11) Lou Ferrigno in the role of the Hulk (and / or Eric Bana?)

Actor and bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno is best known for his role as the Hulk in the 1970s television series The Incredible Hulk. He could make a cameo in Doctor Strange 2 as well. Other rumors also conjure a return for Eric Bana, but they seem to be based on fewer elements.

12) evan peters as ralph bohner / peter maximoff

For many fans, the Westview bubble introduced the very first variants of the MCU. Even if Evan Peters was actually “just” Ralph Bohner, he was at times considered a variant of Peter Maximoff in the WandaVision series. And for many, the actor will repeat his role during a cameo for the next upcoming film.

13) Tom Hiddleston as President Loki

The Loki series has presented us with a multitude of variations, but rumor has it that President Loki would be one of the few who would return to make a cameo in Doctor Strange 2.

14) Emma Watson as Donna Strange

This is a rather absurd rumor, but it has the knack of making us dream: Emma Watson would have been approached to play the character of Donna Strange, none other than Doctor Strange’s little sister, who has died. It could be a variant from another universe that survived.

15) Jensen Ackles in another version of Hawkeye

Jensen Ackles is also said to have been in contact with Marvel Studios to play a variant of Hawkeye.

16) Thomas Jane as the punisher

To pay tribute to the actor who played Punisher in 2004, the MCU was able to call Thomas Jane. A choice that might make some fans nostalgic.

As for you, which cameo would you most like to discover in Doctor Strange 2? We’ll let you answer this question in our comment area! And if you want to find out what other characters are sure to be in the movie, you can read our previous post on the subject.