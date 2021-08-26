these 16 MCU actors who left us

The Marvel Cinematic Universe brings together a number of films dedicated to Marvel Comics superheroes such as Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and the Hulk. In 2008, Iron Man hit theaters and was the MCU’s first film. A lot has happened in thirteen years and unfortunately some actors have left us. In this article, discover the list of actors missing since the MCU’s first films.

Garry Shandling

Garry Shandling plays Senator Stern. Although his role within the MCU is minimal, his character appears multiple times in the films Iron Man and Captain America. The Senator was determined to steal Iron Man’s armor so he could equip the U.S. military with it. In Captain America 2, it is revealed that Stern is actually a member of HYDRA, the MCU’s terrorist organization.

Born on November 29, 1949, the actor died of a rare disease on March 24, 2016 at the age of 66.

Yevgeny “Eugene” Lazarev

Iron Man 2 follows Tony Stark’s adventures after he reveals his identity to the world. The film features a villain, Yvan Vanko, played by Mickey Rourke, who has vowed to avenge his father, who died because of Iron Man. Yevgeni “Eugene” Lazarev played the role of Anton Vanko, Yvan’s father, and was a relatively well-known actor in Russia.

Born on March 31, 1937, the actor died of a heart attack on November 18, 2016 at the age of 79.

Miguel José Ferrer played as Vice President Rodriguez in Iron Man 3. He is best known for his roles in the series Twin Peaks, Proof and NCIS: Los Angeles. Born on February 7, 1955, the actor died of throat cancer on January 19, 2017 at the age of 61.

Neil Fingleton

Neil Fingleton is the actor behind Ultron, the evil artificial intelligence accidentally created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. Ultron appears in the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.

After his career as a professional basketball player, Neil Fingleton decided to pursue a career in cinema that was quite successful for him. He has, in fact, played in Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, and Marvel. The actor was also the tallest man in Great Britain, he was eight feet tall.

Born on December 18, 1980, the actor died of heart failure on February 25, 2017 at the age of 36.

Bill Paxton

In 2013 and 2014, Bill Paxton starred in 8 episodes of the first season of the Marvel series: Agents of SHIELD, where he played the character of John Garrett.

Born on May 17, 1955, the actor died on February 25, 2017 (the same day as Neil Fingleton) at the age of 61 from complications from heart surgery.

Powers Boothe

Powers Allen Boothe played the role of Gideon Malick in The Avengers and Agents of SHIELD.The actor was born on June 1, 1948 and died of natural causes on May 14, 2017 at the age of 68.

Harry Dean Stanton played the role of a security guard in Avengers. He is best known for his role in Paris, Texas of Wim Wenders, which won the Palme d’Or at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival.

The actor was born on July 14, 1926 and died of natural causes on September 15, 2017 at the age of 91.

Reginald Eugene Cathey played Reverend James Lucas in episodes of Luke Cage. He is known to have appeared on episodes on series such as Star Trek: The New Generation, Homicide, Listening, The Corner, and Oz. He also appeared on the hit series House of Cards.

Born on August 18, 1958, the actor died of lung cancer on February 9, 2018 at the age of 59.

Lee Moore played Scott Lang when he was 93 years old in Avengers: Endgame.

The actor was born on February 19, 1929 and died on August 16, 2018 at the age of 89.

Stan Lee

Stan Lee is the creator of many heroes in the Marvel Universe and the author of numerous comics. He is also known for his cameos in the various films that make up the MCU. Among them we can mention:

Iron Man (1, 2 and 3) The Incredible Hulk Thor (1, 2 and 3) Captain America (1, 2 and 3) Guardians of the Galaxy (1 and 2) Avengers (all films) Ant-Man (1 and 2) .)) Doctor StrangeSpider-ManBlack PantherCaptain Marvel

Born on December 28, 1922, the actor died of heart and respiratory failure on November 12, 2018 at the age of 95.

Oreo (2009 – 2019) is the raccoon whose movements and behavior formed the basis for Rocket’s digital creation in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Andrew Gregg played the role of a SHIELD agent in the SOS Part 2 episode of the Agents of SHIELD series. His real life brother is none other than Clark Gregg, who plays Phil Coulson in the MCU.

Born on December 30, 1964, the actor died on June 12, 2020 at the age of 56.

Stewart Steinberg is best known for starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), A Funny Story (2010) and 30 Rock (2006).

Born on March 8, 1936, the actor died on August 18, 2020 at the age of 84.

Chadwick-Boseman

Chadwick Boseman is the actor who plays the role of T’Challa aka Black Panther in the film of the same name, which was released in 2018. At the time of its release, Black Panther broke all box office records with $ 1.3 billion in revenue. In addition to its 7 Academy Award nominations, the film won 3 Academy Awards, including Best Picture in 2019. Additionally, Chadwick Boseman was featured in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War to the MCU and repeated his role in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Born on November 29, 1976, the actor died of colon cancer on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43. The announcement of his death worried many people; in fact, Boseman had kept his illness a secret.

Dr Wesley Von Spears (2003-2020) played the role of the holographic dog in Guardians of the Galaxy and the dog in the back of Dairy Queens Truck in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Paul Robert Soles played as Stanley Lieber in The Incredible Hulk (2008).

The actor was born on August 11, 1930 and died on May 26, 2021 at the age of 91.

If this article interested you, you will surely discover the actors’ first appearance in the MCU compared to the last.