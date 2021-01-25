These 14 new original series should be watched closely in 2021

2021 doesn’t seem that far away from the previous year. An uncertain future continues to hover over our heads. Fortunately, in this set of uncertainties, a glimmer remains that Netflix is ​​certainly the source of.

14 Netflix original series to showcase your 2021

During this troubled time, the streaming giant doesn’t seem to be idle. In addition to the return of many series that are close to the hearts of the fans, new productions are also in preparation. Among these, a number of series that are exclusive to the platform should appeal to subscribers. One thing is for sure, Netflix will have plenty of things to offer to keep the boredom away!

14) Tribes of Europe (February 19, 2021)

This German series has decided to take the risk of a science fiction dystopia. In 2070 a catastrophe struck the European continent and divided it into tiny states. While each tribe tries to dominate the other, a sibling must do everything possible to ensure its survival …

13) Shadows and Bones (April 2021)

Netflix is ​​about to embrace the fantastic with Shadow and Bone. This adaptation of the first novel in the Grisha saga will portray a dangerous world full of magic. You will discover the story of Alina, an orphan on whom the fate of the Ravka kingdom rests. With the help of powerful magicians, the young girl must succeed in pushing back the evil fog that sows chaos and destruction on her way.

12) Sweet tooth

This production is the serial adaptation of the comic of the same name. The story will invite you to follow Gus, a hybrid that emerged from the pandemic that struck Earth. Upon his discovery of the world, he will befriend Jeppard. Together they will uncover a conspiracy. The show is being produced directly by film star Robert Downey Jr.

11) clickbait

Clickbait is evolving into Netflix’s new black mirror. Set against a background of family drama, the series will focus on the effects of social networks on human psychology. Eight different points of view are addressed throughout the first season of the story.

10) Halston

Ryan Murphy (Ratched) decided to hire Erwan McGregor (Star Wars) for his brand new production. This will tell the rise and fall of the first American fashion designer, nicknamed Halston. The opportunity then to meet some of the big stars that the famous designer attracted (Liza Minelli …).

9) Colin in black and white

The Colin in Black and White series is about the youth of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers. Director Ava DuVernay (Selma) will show us through his school years and his family history how the athlete has become an icon in the fight against racist police violence.

8) Midnight Mass

After The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan will continue to honor his partnership with Netflix. A new horror series, of which only he has the secret, is preparing for the year 2021. Midnight Mass will then tell the story of a secluded community that is confronted with mystical events after the arrival of a mysterious priest among them.

7) The snake

The snake will question the life of the French serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The man is known to have escaped police multiple times in the 1970s, despite having committed twenty murders.

6) pieces of her

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestseller, Pieces of Her is a thriller that will immerse you in the heart of the Oliver family drama. In search of answers, young Andy will make a number of surprising discoveries. His mother Laura, who died a heroine in a shootout, is particularly at the center of the plot.

5) Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

This live action will adapt the historic Resident Evil franchise to an animated series. Although little is known about the synopsis, we seem to find the inevitable Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield in the middle of the zombie apocalypse.

4) Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix has decided to ride the “superhero” wave initiated by Marvel. Based on the Mark Millar comic, the platform will soon publish Jupiter’s legacy. The series will shed light on Chloe and Brandon’s struggles to fulfill their superheroic assignments as children of legendary heroes of the Union of Justice.

3) cowboy bebop

In 2021, Netflix also intends to bring us live action that stays true to the universe of Cowboy Bebop. As a reminder, this masterpiece of Japanese animation tells the adventures of a group of space bounty hunters. Season 1 of this adaptation will only consist of 10 episodes, each lasting about an hour.

2) Vikings: Valhalla

The Vikings series recently offered us its final episodes. The end of the show should normally have caused the death knell for an entire universe that was ultimately saved by Netflix. Vikings: Valhalla will then take you back to the Kattegat side for a new story. You can follow the adventures of promising warriors a hundred years after the events of the main series.

1) invent Anna

“Anna Delvey” was arrested in 2017 for successfully defrauding much of New York’s high society. It’s natural that Netflix saw some really dramatic potential in this crime … Produced by Shonda Rimes (The Chronicle of Bridgertons), the series is set to expose the apex of Anna Sorokin (real name) lies who manages to get herself to overtake as a wealthy German heiress.