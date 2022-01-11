these 12 USSR style movie posters

Imagine if films like Joker or Dune or TV series like Game of Thrones or Emily were released in Paris during the USSR era. This is what this artist imagined by offering us his version of the posters of these productions and programs in pure Russian avant-garde style.

The Russian avant-garde is a very broad artistic movement that has appeared in the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union. This artistic movement originated in 1890 and peaked between 1917 and 1932. The term Russian avant-garde often combines symbolism, neo-primitivism, rayonism, or even futurism.

Today we invite you to discover the work of the Macedonian artist Zoran Cardula, who started a project to recreate posters from films and TV series of our time in the style of the Russian avant-garde.

From Matrix Resurrections to Wonder Woman 1984, Game of Thrones and Emily In Paris, check out their work below if any such productions were released during that time.

1 – wild card

2 – MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

3 – WUNDERFRAU 1984

4 – CRUELLA

5 – DUNE

6 – PAIN AND GLORY

7 – DON’T LOOK UP

8 – DRUNK

9 – DEATH ON THE NILE

10 – GAME OF THRONES

11 – EMILY IN PARIS

12 – BABYLON BERLIN