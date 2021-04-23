These 10 super villains have already won against the Avengers

Like any self-respecting superhero team, the Avengers don’t let their enemies win that easily. It is therefore extremely rare for them to permanently lose to a supervillain. All the better, by the way: there are seldom those who don’t want a happy ending!

So it’s hard to forget the shock Avengers: Infinity War caused when fans of the MCU realized their heroes could also suffer serious defeat.

However, Thanos is far from the only enemy who made it difficult for the Avengers. So today, Hitek is bringing you a pick of 10 super villains who nearly led the Avengers to their demise … or who actually did it.

1) Michael Korvac

Michael Korvak could easily overshadow Thanos in the MCU as his psychology is complex and the extent of his cosmic powers (which he keeps secret from Galactus, Doctor Strange and the Grand Master in particular) is impressive.

Coming from another futuristic dimension, his goal is to enslave the earth in order to make it into a kind of peaceful utopia in his image in the company of his beloved (and, by the way, former opponent) Carina, the collector’s daughter.

The Avengers and Guardians of the galaxy don’t hear it like that, but Korvac won’t let go of it. To ensure his reign as King of Care Bears, he is ready for anything and does not hesitate to kill a good portion of any team.

He eventually changes his mind when he notices that Carina is beginning to change sides and doubt him. He ultimately redeems himself by bringing the heroes back to life just before committing suicide. Fortunately, because without this decision, the Avengers wouldn’t have had the slightest chance.

2) The Skrulls

The comics Secret Invasion (which will be shown in series on Disney + in 2022) tell of the Skrull invasion of Earth. The goal of these people is to extend their influence to the entire universe. Hence, settling the land is inevitably part of their plans.

To this end, the Skrulls came up with the idea of ​​attacking the Terrans from within, infiltrating the heroes thanks to their shapeshifting properties. So they secretly replace several superheroes with double heroes, starting with Elektra and Spider-Woman.

The separation between the heroes has continued for a long time, as each suspects the other as an infiltrator. Psychologically, the blow is deep and this distrust leads to the dissolution of the Illuminati group (consisting of Iron-Man, Professor Xavier, Doctor Strange, Mr. Fantastic, Namor and Black Arrow).

On the avenger scale, cohesion is no longer there and the wasp is killed without any of the other members being able to do anything about it.

The Skrulls are overwhelmed enemies who come at a very interesting time in the Marvel Universe. After events like House of M and Civil War, superhero teams are imbued with a context of paranoia in which both are mutually suspicious of each other.

The climate of fear created in this way reduces the avengers to nothing and they owe their rescue only to the intervention of Norman Osborn. The enemy, visibly regretted, saves the city at the last minute. But this intervention is far from good news, as the next point shows.

3) Iron Patriot (aka Norman Osborn)

After Norman Obsorn single-handedly kills the Queen of the Skrulls, he is celebrated as a hero.

With his status as a savior, he decides to remove SHIELD and replace it with his own organization: the HAMMER. While he is now the newest leader in the US security forces, he must find a new team of Avengers and become their leader under the Iron Patriot label.

However, this Dark Avengers team is far from being chosen uninterestedly as it has the Avengers’ greatest enemies in its ranks. Your missions therefore always end in excessive carnage.

The Avengers, in turn, are ousted and Iron Man is blamed for the Skrull invasion. An arrest warrant is issued against him and the super team has no choice but to flee.

Yes, the one who saved Earth from alien invasion is no different from the original Green Goblin. He is always vicious and uses his authority to establish his authority over the world. He also sets out to conquer Asgard after being manipulated by Loki.

The situation is only resolved by a clash between the Dark Avengers and the New Avengers coalition during the siege events. Osborn is ultimately defeated, but the city of Asgard is completely destroyed.

4) rush

This supervillain came into being when a fragment of Magneto’s mind came into contact with Professor X’s after an unsuccessful attempt at telepathy by the latter.

Charles Xavier’s psychic powers and Erik Lehnsherr’s anger combined formed an overpowering psionic unit called Onslaught.

She then takes control of Xavier’s body, turning him into a destructive supervillain. Already well advanced, the latter’s powers quickly proved almost invincible thanks to the powers of a young mutant named Franklin Richards.

To overcome this, we must count on the intervention of the Avengers, but also the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

A victory that was not achieved without difficulty, as you have to rely on the total sacrifice of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four to destroy it. Ultimately, a very bitter victory.

5) Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror is a cult enemy of the Avengers and has made it difficult for them on many occasions. His specialty: time travel (with a machine developed by Doctor Doom) in the hope of ruling the world with his army.

In particular, she defeated the Avengers in the 2001 Dynasty Kang episode. In this work, Kang manages to rule the world by sending his army to earth. The team of heroes tries to stop him by infiltrating their space base, but failing to overcome it and get stuck in space.

This failure allows the supervillain to have a free hand and take control of Washington, which he is destroying and killing millions.

The Avengers have no choice but to surrender to avoid further massacres. They finally manage to overcome it through a battle of intermediary holograms. Unfortunately, this will not be without additional loss of life …

6) Baron Zemo

The Avengers experience one of their most humiliating defeats in State of Siege, a 1998 comic strip by Roger Stern and John Buscema.

This is due to Baron Helmut Zemo, whose goal is to avenge the death of his father, a Nazi doctor in World War II who is convinced that Captain America is responsible. The baron then has the bad idea not to attack the team head-on, but in a roundabout way, by surprising them directly in the Avengers mansion, while most of the team is absent.

To maximize his chances of success, Baron Zemo brings together some of the Avengers’ most powerful former enemies. In this team we find Blackout, the Demolitionist, the Absorbent Man, Goliath, Opale, Mister Hyde and many others.

The attack throws Hercules into a coma, butler Jarvis is beaten up, Captain’s shield is destroyed by Mr. Hyde …

Fortunately, the team of heroes overseen by the Wasp manage to get up and turn the situation around. However, the Avengers have rarely found themselves in such a difficult position.

7) Ultron

Artificial intelligence, whose goal is to conquer the world, has made it difficult for the Avengers in the cinema. However, some versions offered by the comics let us see an even more powerful robot antagonist.

In the comic book-era Ultron, written by Brian Michael Bendis, Ultron rules a futuristic world thanks to his robotic army after destroying Manhattan and almost the entire Avengers team.

The entire team owes its survival to a handful of remaining Avengers who manage to travel back in time through Wolverine to prevent disaster.

With the return of the team, they manage to defeat Ultron, similar to the last fight in Avengers: Endgame. However, Wolverine’s journey does great damage to the space-time continuum.

8) Thanos

Obviously, we couldn’t talk about Thanos in this list. If his film adaptation undoubtedly helped make him Marvel’s most iconic enemy, the Thanos of the comics needn’t be ashamed of his theatrical version.

In fact, the reason that drives the mad Titan to genocide is based on his original (and one-sided) love for … death. Just that. In order to attract the attention of this cosmic entity, he is determined to destroy all life in the universe.

Armed with the Infinity Gauntlet, he succeeds without difficulty in controlling the world and killing all avengers. They owe their rescue only to Nebula, who managed to steal her father’s glove to undo this destruction.

9) The Scarlet Witch

The Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff, is a prominent member of the Avengers. However, just like in the WandaVision series, it has the incredible power to change reality in the long term.

In the comics, Wanda is also in love with vision, but cannot have children with her due to the artificial nature of the vision.

To overcome this frustration, she creates two twins: Tomy and Billy by distorting reality. However, it loses them when its powers no longer take effect.

Drunk with grief, the Scarlet Witch goes completely mad and attacks the Avengers mansion with horrific demonstrations. All of these elements are described in the comics Avengers Disassembled.

These random attacks cost Ant-Man his life (after a zombified version of Jack of Hearts exploded). Ironically, Vision is killed in an attack by Miss Hulk, enraged at the manifestation of the attack on an army of Ultrons sent by Wanda. Clint Barton is also forced to sacrifice himself to fend off a Kree attack.

These events will lead to the iconic House of M crossover that will bring Avengers and Mutants to come together to prevent Wanda from permanently distorting reality … this will inevitably lead to divisions.

The uniqueness of Wanda lies in her ultimate influence. Granted, most of the other villains have brought death and destruction to a greater extent. However, the tide was often reversed. Given the importance of the narrative arcs she is on, this is not entirely the case on her part.

10) Red skull

Red Skull is an enemy who made it difficult for the Avengers. However, it has never been as devastating as it was at the start of one of the deadliest epidemics the United States has ever seen.

A deadly red cloud is killing thousands of people across the country. To save the country, the Avengers arm themselves with suits to track down the source of the Red Zone.

However, this expedition is not without risks and a large part of the team will never get out.

With the appearance of a disaster film, the idea of ​​conquering the world in a roundabout way stands in contrast to the codes of the genre. The idea of ​​a carnivorous virus was already terrifying when Zone Rouge came out in 2003, but it’s even more so today.

The link between the US government and biological weapons is creepy too, but that doesn’t change the fact that Red Skull did well.