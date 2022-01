these 10 mangakas wish you a happy new year 2022 in drawing

The year 2022 has only just begun. According to Chinese astrology, the year 2022 is the year of the tiger. Ten Mangakas wish us a Happy New Year of the Tiger in their own way.

Hayao Miyazaki

Eiichiro Oda (one piece)

Horikoshi (My Hero Academia)

Ken Wakui (Tokyo Revengers)

Ryosuke Fuki (Shangri-La Frontier)

Yuna Hirasawa (terrarium)

George Morikawa (Ippo)

ONE (one punch man)

Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail)

Hari Tokeino (school babysitter)