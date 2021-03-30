Thermoset Composites – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
This latest Thermoset Composites report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Thermoset composites, are commonly based on glass, carbon or aramid fibres, usually incorporated with resins such as polyesters, vinyl esters, epoxies or phenolics.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Thermoset Composites include:
CPIC
SGL Group
Johns Manville
Owens Corning
Toray
Jushi Group
Cytec
Hexion
AGY
Huntsman
Hexcel
Kemrock Industries and Exports
Teijin
PPG
Mitsubishi Rayon
Application Synopsis
The Thermoset Composites Market by Application are:
Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Sporting Goods
Wind Energy
Construction & Infrastructure
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Electrical & Electronics
Type Outline:
Polyester
Epoxy
Vinyl Ester
Phenolic
Polyurethane
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Thermoset Composites Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Thermoset Composites Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Thermoset Composites Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Thermoset Composites Market in Major Countries
7 North America Thermoset Composites Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Thermoset Composites Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Thermoset Composites Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Thermoset Composites Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
In-depth Thermoset Composites Market Report: Intended Audience
Thermoset Composites manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Thermoset Composites
Thermoset Composites industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Thermoset Composites industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
