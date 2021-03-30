Thermoset Composites – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

This latest Thermoset Composites report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Thermoset composites, are commonly based on glass, carbon or aramid fibres, usually incorporated with resins such as polyesters, vinyl esters, epoxies or phenolics.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Thermoset Composites include:

CPIC

SGL Group

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Toray

Jushi Group

Cytec

Hexion

AGY

Huntsman

Hexcel

Kemrock Industries and Exports

Teijin

PPG

Mitsubishi Rayon

Application Synopsis

The Thermoset Composites Market by Application are:

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Type Outline:

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Phenolic

Polyurethane

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Thermoset Composites Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Thermoset Composites Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Thermoset Composites Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Thermoset Composites Market in Major Countries

7 North America Thermoset Composites Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Thermoset Composites Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Thermoset Composites Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Thermoset Composites Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth Thermoset Composites Market Report: Intended Audience

Thermoset Composites manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Thermoset Composites

Thermoset Composites industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Thermoset Composites industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

