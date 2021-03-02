Thermoplastic Prepreg Market Study Offering Insights on Latest Advancements, Trends & Analysis from 2020 to 2026

The Thermoplastic Prepreg market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2015 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Thermoplastic Prepreg Market Forecast:

Post pandemic, the market Is expected to rebound from 2021 onwards posting a modest CAGR till 2026. The market forecast is arrived at after conducting scenario analysis. The global forecast will include market size for three different scenarios: Pessimistic, Most-likely, and Optimistic. The scenario analysis will help the stakeholders and market players to plan their market spending and budgeting for the short- to medium-term strategy period.

Note: The report will be updated for the forecast period of 2021 – 2026 and will incorporate the impact of COVID-19.

Key Players :

The key thermoplastic prepreg manufacturers include-

Solvay S.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Lanxess A.G

SABIC

Teijin Group.

Thermoplastic Prepreg Market Segment Analysis:

The report has segmented the market in 5 ways. The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market attractiveness analysis helps the market participants to prioritize the sales and marketing activities to reap benefits from the attractive segments and increase market share and revenues.

Despite suffering a grave impact of the pandemic in 2020, aerospace & defense is projected to remain the most dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Gradually rebounding the production of commercial aircraft coupled with an increase in penetration of thermoplastic composites, especially in composite-rich aircraft programs, such as B787 and A350XWB is likely to fuel the growth of the segment in the long-term.

COVID-19 IMPACT

The outburst of COVID-19 has caused an unnerving impact on the two-key demand-generators of thermoplastic prepreg, the aerospace, and automotive industries. The aerospace industry is likely to be the hardest hit by the pandemic with the grave repercussions in the first half of 2020. Similarly, the automotive production levels are expected to slump massively in 2020, imprinting an appalling impact on the industry (Automotive production’s plummet during the Great Recession: -12.1% YoY 2008-2009 and The Great Lockdown: -22% YoY 2019-2020).

Thermoplastic Prepreg Market Competitive Landscape:

The Thermoplastic Prepreg report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Revenues from the Thermoplastic Prepreg market

Geographic presence

Products launches and innovation

Market Share

Strategic alliances

Product & Geographic alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

The Thermoplastic Prepreg market report is the outcome of rigorous analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Thousands of articles, whitepapers, reports, and millions of data are analysed to drive meaningful insights about the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain important insights which are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

