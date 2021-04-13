Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

Latest market research report on Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) market.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) market include:

Huafon Group

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

The Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro AG

Shanghai Lejoin Polyurethane Industrial Co., Ltd

Polyol Macromolecule Polymer (Fujian) Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

By application:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Energy

Medical & Healthcare

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market: Type Outlook

Polyester TPU

Polyether TPU

Polycaprolactone TPU

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

