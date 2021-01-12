Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market 2021 Business Outlook – ARDEX AUSTRALIA, GAF, Sika AG, Carlisle SynTec Systems

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) membranes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The major factor driving the growth of the market is increasing demand from the residential segment. Moreover, activities such as urbanization, rapid industrial expansion, government infrastructure projects are further anticipated to escalate the product demand during the period of forecast. On the flip-side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to foil the growth of the market studied.

– Commercial application is anticipated to dominate the thermoplastic polyolefin membranes market across the globe. Furthermore, various plans to refurbish existing buildings is predicted to drive the market during the forecasted timeframe.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market due to the increasing investment in the construction industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The thermoplastic polyolefin membranes market is partially fragmented. Some of the players in the market include ARDEX AUSTRALIA, GAF, Sika AG, Carlisle SynTec Systems, and Firestone Building Products.

Key Market Trends:

High Demand from the Commercial Segment to Escalate the Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market

– The thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) membranes market is driven by the factor of rising urbanization and growing construction activities at a commercial scale to improve and develop the existing infrastructure in countries across the world.

– They function admirably for an assortment of activities with roofs of every kind imaginable, including exposed roofs, green roofs, cool roofs, ballasted roofs, and more, from enormous scope business ventures, for example, airports and manufacturing plants to a private house housetop.

– It is preferred in the commercial sector owing to its high-performance waterproofing membrane, which is environmentally friendly, fast installation, and safe use. The benefits of TPO membranes range from heat reflectivity and energy efficiency to green roofing systems.

– In the U.S., public construction spending on commercial projects increased from USD 2.48 Billion in 2015 to USD 4.25 Billion in 2019.

– Saudi Arabia, an oil rich nation, is planning to shift their economic focus from oil and therefore, Saudi government has decided of investing over USD 450 billion in the development of its infrastructure under its Saudi Arabia vision plan 2030. It is expected to increase the revenue of the market studied.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global thermoplastic polyolefin membranes market during the forecast period.

