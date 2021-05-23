Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers Market: What are the Notable Developments?

The Growth of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Top players in the thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market are focusing on product differentiation and expanding production capacity. The leading players continue to focus on strengthening their position in Asia Pacific, based on the growing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles.

The intense competition among the key players in thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market is resulting in value added product offering with increased investment in the research and development activities. DSM, DuPont, Shinkong, and Chang-Chung Group are among the leading players in thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market.

Increasing Application of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers in Automotive Industry Creating Sustained Opportunities

Usage of thermoplastic copolyester elastomers is growing in the automotive industry, owing to their superior physical and chemical properties. The automotive industry is using thermoplastic copolyester elastomers on a large scale to manufacture automotive parts where resistance to chemical, heat and oil is required.

Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers are finding significant applications in automotive hot charge air ducts in advanced petrol and diesel engines that need to withstand high temperatures for a very long period. Further, Constant Velocity Joint (CVJ) boots are being produced on a large scale using thermoplastic copolyester elastomers as it is subject to wide range of temperatures.

