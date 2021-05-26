Thermometer Market Size to Witness Sustained Growth throughout the Forecast Period

A thermometer is an instrument used to detect the temperature of a body, system, or a chemical. Temperature measurement is important for many types of activities, including manufacturing, medical practice, and scientific research. The thermometer and its invention can be ascribed to an Italian mathematician physicist named Galileo Galilei (1564–1642). Mercury is a chemical that provides evidence to measure the contraction and expansion of temperature. Any substance that shows changes with conversion in its temperature can be used as the basic component in a thermometer. Thermometers are simple, long-lasting, and inexpensive and are able to measure a varied temperature span. The liquid found and used in thermometers is always mercury. It is always packed in a glass tube, with nitrogen gas making up the rest of the volume of the tube to full. The unit of temperature (degree) for the measurement on the Fahrenheit temperature scale is 1/ 180. The difference of temperature is detected between the boiling and freezing points of water. The first centigrade scale is made up of 100 degrees. Celsius mentioned is 0° for the boiling point of water and 100° for the melting point of snow ideally. It was later determined at 100° on the hot end and 0° on the cold end. In 1848, Lord Kelvin put forth the correct value that is approximately−459.67 degree Fahrenheit or −273.15 degree Celsius. However, it was agitated to absolute zero (−273.15 °C). Therefore, now the unit of temperature scale is known as the Kelvin. An infrared thermometer is always used for temperature measurement without any physical contact, which is the prime implementing factor. An infrared thermometer is easy to use and offers accuracy. There is no requirement of much work for correction for calibration. Measuring a patient’s body temperature is an important method of detecting the source of infection. Infrared thermometers measure temperature on the forehead without any physical contact and are held between 1.2 and 6 inches from the body. The temperature on the surface of the body may also be measured depending on the particular specifications. The risk of cross-infection is low when using these thermometers. Human error and probe covers do not need to be disinfected. Infrared thermometers offer advantages such as easy training and usage, accuracy, smaller size, less need for calibration, and low cost.

Manufacturing processes in certain industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food require the maintenance of certain levels of temperature. This is boosting demand for digital and infrared temperature devices. Development of technologically advanced thermometers that measure minute temperature differences is projected to drive the global thermometer market. Demand for mercury-free thermometers such as temperature strips and disposable and gas thermometers is estimated to increase at a rapid pace.

The global thermometer market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the global thermometer market can be classified into mercury-based, mercury-free, and others. The mercury-free segment can be further divided into infra-red radiation thermometer and digital thermometer. In terms of application, the global thermometer market can be categorized into medical, industrial, food, laboratory, and others. The major application of thermometers is estimated to be in the medical field due to their high usage by medical professionals.

In terms of region, the global thermometer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to remain a leading region of the thermometer market during the forecast period. Presence of developed health care infrastructure, health-conscious consumers, and rise in demand for disposable thermometers are expected to boost the thermometer market in North America.

Prominent players operating in the global thermometer market are Omron Healthcare, Inc.; Exergen Corporation, Citizen Systems, TERUMO CORPORATION, 3M (Nexcare), Innovo Medical, Fairhaven Health, LLC., RADIANT INNOVATION INC., and Good Neighbor Pharmacy, among others.

