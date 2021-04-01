Thermoelectric Materials Market 2021 Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Development Strategies, Future Plans Analysis by 2027

The global thermoelectric materials market is projected to be worth USD 96.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Automotive thermoelectric generator technology encompasses vehicular exhaust heat conversion into electric energy that may be utilized for various electrical systems of the automobile, thereby improving fuel efficiency and reducing GHG emission. The growing demand for thermoelectric generator, in turn, would drive the demand for thermoelectric materials.

Thermoelectric materials, owing to the large Peltier effect, find widespread usage in power generation and solid-state refrigeration applications.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Laird Thermal Systems introduced an innovative model of high-performance thermoelectric coolers capable of delivering a 10.0% improvement in heat pumping capacity, better temperature differential, and better efficiency compared to regular thermoelectric coolers.

Enhanced reliability and precise temperature control of thermoelectric materials are required for medical applications for averting medicines and vaccines’ spoiling.

Ongoing nanomaterial science advancements in the European region provide novel prospects in waste heat recovery using thermoelectric materials.

Key participants include Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Marlow Industries Inc., Thermonamic Electronics, Tellurex, Ferrotec, EVERREDtronics, Hi-Z, RMT Ltd., KELK, and Crystal Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermoelectric materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bismuth Telluride Lead Telluride Silicon Germanium Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Automotive Electrical & Electronics Healthcare Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Thermoelectric Materials market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Thermoelectric Materials industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Thermoelectric Materials market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

