Thermochromic Materials Market Strategic Analysis, Revenue Opportunities, Growth Drivers | Forecast 2020-2026

Global thermochromic materials market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.77% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demands from the food & beverages industry due to their effectiveness in identification of quality of food products, along with increased adoption for reversible materials from the various application sectors.

Thermochromic materials, commonly known as colour-changing materials are substances that transform their colour to indicate changes in temperature during various reactions, industrial uses, and various consumer uses. These materials help in appropriate identification of temperature also helping identify the changes during various processes.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Various benefits associated with the material such as enhanced appearance and better product identification amid growing demand for these characteristics; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High levels of growth associated with smart packaging utilization of these materials will also augment this market growth

Growing uses associated with paints & pigments applications for these materials is expected to propel the market growth

Various research & development activities associated with the advancement of materials and their stability will also act as a market driver

Large financial costs associated with these materials as compared to conventional colorants; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of resistance against lights resulting in poor lightfastness characteristics also restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the lack of stability and complicated chemical formulation of these materials is expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Type (Reversible, Irreversible),

Material (Leuco Dyes, Liquid Crystals, Pigments, Others),

Application (Food Quality Indicators, Paper, Paints & Pigments, Thermometers, Medical Devices, Others),

End-Use Industry (Packaging, Printing & Coating, Medical, Textile, Industrial, Others)

The THERMOCHROMIC MATERIALS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, PPG Industries, Inc. in collaboration with LCR Hallcrest and QCR Solutions Corporation announced the development of thermochromic materials based coating to be applied on National Hockey League’s Winter Classic 2019 game puck, which will be played on 1st January, 2019 in Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana, United States

In February 2018, Crown announced that Coca-Cola had deployed their “Reveal” ink technology for their cans of “Coke”, “Coke Zero”, “Fanta” and “Sprite” for Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia regions. “Reveal” ink developed by Crown Bevcan Europe & Middle East along with Chromatic Technologies Inc. (CTI) strengthen their product capabilities, by identifying their first usage of inks

