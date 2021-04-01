Thermo Ventilators Market Size, Trends , Growth & Forecast, 2023 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Thermo ventilators Market by Product, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global thermo ventilators market was valued at from $2,332 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,718 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities, owing to the growth in commercial sector.

The demand for global thermo ventilators industry is mainly driven by its ability to automatically adjust the ventilation system as per the occupants thereby making it energy efficient and its increasing application in commercial sector. Moreover, growth in awareness about thermos ventilators among the residential sector is also expected to contribute significantly to the demand for thermos ventilators during the forecast period. However, the initial investment of thermo ventilators is expected to pose a major challenge for the global market growth.

Key Market Players

Aereco

Honeywell International Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Mistubishi Electric

Panasonic

Sauter Controls GmbH

Siemens

Swegon Group AB

Vaisala

Whirlpool

Key Segments

By Type

Ceiling Mounted

Window Mounted

Wall Mounted

By End-User Industry

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

