Thermo Ventilators Market Size, Trends , Growth & Forecast, 2023 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Thermo ventilators Market by Product, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global thermo ventilators market was valued at from $2,332 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,718 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities, owing to the growth in commercial sector.
The demand for global thermo ventilators industry is mainly driven by its ability to automatically adjust the ventilation system as per the occupants thereby making it energy efficient and its increasing application in commercial sector. Moreover, growth in awareness about thermos ventilators among the residential sector is also expected to contribute significantly to the demand for thermos ventilators during the forecast period. However, the initial investment of thermo ventilators is expected to pose a major challenge for the global market growth.
Key Market Players
- Aereco
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Lennox International Inc.
- Mistubishi Electric
- Panasonic
- Sauter Controls GmbH
- Siemens
- Swegon Group AB
- Vaisala
- Whirlpool
Key Segments
By Type
- Ceiling Mounted
- Window Mounted
- Wall Mounted
By End-User Industry
- Commercial
- Residential
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
