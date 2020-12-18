Thermally Conductive Plastics Market 2020: Global Survey, Trends, Outlook, Overview and 2027 Forecast| Market Player – CELANESE CORPORATION, SABIC, BASF SE, DSM, RTP COMPANY, DOW, ENSINGER, KANEKA CORPORATION

Market Insights

Thermally conductive plastics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Development of smart electronics is a vital factor driving the growth of thermally conductive plastics market swiftly.

The major players covered in the thermally conductive plastics market report are Celanese Corporation, SABIC, BASF SE, DSM, RTP Company, Dow, Ensinger, KANEKA CORPORATION, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, LANXESS, Imerys, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Covestro AG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Thermally conductive plastics market is segmented on the basis of resin type & industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of resin type, the thermally conductive plastics market is segmented into polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphelene sulphide, polybutylene terephalate, polyetherimide & others

Based on industry, the thermally conductive plastics market is segmented into electrical and electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace & others

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

