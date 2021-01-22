Thermal Transfer Printer Market Analysis by Technology Developments, Industry Share, and Growth Analysis Considering Top Key Players

Global Thermal Transfer Printer Market comprises of extensive Competitive detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights of the market and industry performance.

Thermal Transfer Printer Market top organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances to reap benefits from the latest and upcoming information technologies and industry trends.The retail industry is the largest end user of thermal printing technology, it uses specialist point-of-sale POS printers designed for delivery of transaction receipts mostly to consumers. Receipt papers are direct thermal media in the lowest, but adequate, thermal grades. The industry uses both manned check-out and increasingly automated self-check-out systems.

Global Thermal Transfer Printer Market is set to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4.3 % during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The global market is set to reach a value over USD XX Mn by 2025.

Top Market Driving Key Vendors of Global Thermal Transfer Printer Market are,

EPSON

Bixolon

Deltaohm

Marcopack SL

TSC

SES-STERLING

Cab Produkttechnik

TOSHIBA TEC

PRECIA SA

ESPERA-WERKE GMBH

Easyprint

Kortho Coding & Marking

SATO

Wasp Barcode Technologies

MULTIVAC

QuickLabel Systems

TE Connectivity Ltd

Videojet Technologies

Zebra

Brady Worldwide

The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, TSC Auto ID Technology (Taiwan) announced the acquisition of persified Labeling Solutions, Inc. (DLS, US), one of the leading labeling solutions providers. Under this acquisition, DLS will remain a separate entity, retain its name and brand, and maintain all of its current employees and executive leadership. In September 2019, Toshiba America Business Solutions (US) launched its premium thermal barcode printer, which delivers high-resolution labels with precision and speed. Toshiba’s B-EX4T3HS prints 600 dots per inch at speeds up to six inches per second, and can print labels as small as 0.51 inches wide by 0.12 inches high. In January 2020, SATO Holdings (Japan) launched CL4NX Plus, a thermal industrial printer designed for durability and dependability in business-critical track and trace applications across the world.

Global Thermal Transfer Printer Market Segmentation:

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Thermal Transfer Printer market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Industrial Printers

Desktop Printers

Mobile Printers

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Thermal Transfer Printer market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Commerical

Industrial

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Thermal Transfer Printer Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Thermal Transfer Printer Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Thermal Transfer Printer Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Thermal Transfer Printer Market Forces

3.1 Global Thermal Transfer Printer Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Thermal Transfer Printer Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Thermal Transfer Printer Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Thermal Transfer Printer Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Thermal Transfer Printer Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Thermal Transfer Printer Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Thermal Transfer Printer Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

…Continue.

