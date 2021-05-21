Thermal Spray Coatings Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2029

The surge in manufacturing of paints, automotive, aerospace, medical, and packaging is set to boost the demand for thermal spray coatings. Features such as anti-corrosion coupled with enhanced coating consistency are working in favor of thermal spray coatings. The global thermal spray coatings market will grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Increasing penetration of coating applications in niche end-use industries such as gas-turbines, locomotives, and modern helicopters will continue to bolster demand for thermal spray coatings. Rampant space exploration by companies such as SpaceX is encouraging the application of thermal spray carbide coating in advanced landing gears.

South Asia & Oceania to Remain Key Revenue Pockets

North America and Europe collectively account for a lion’s share of more than 61% of the total market value. The US, Canada, and the UK are catapulting the demand for advanced coating of equipment used in aerospace, industrial gas turbines, and oil & gas applications. South Asia & Oceania offers high-growth opportunities on the back of stupendous 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the region such as Indonesia are investing in development of modern aircrafts and aerospace inventories which employ thermal spray coating. Increasing penetration of thermal spray coatings in medical, steel, pulp, and paper also stimulates the demand for the product in developing countries.

The global Thermal Spray Coatings Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

