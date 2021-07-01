Thermal Spray Coatings Market news that you should not miss today

The global thermal spray coatings market is projected to display numerous opportunities as thermal spray coatings are favored by several industries such as civil & military airliners, heavy machinery industries, automotive, aerospace, and few others. The rise in the application of gas turbines in locomotives, tanks, motorcycles, helicopters, and ships is estimated to create massive opportunities for the market, as gas turbines require thermal spray coatings. Furthermore, thermal coatings are used by the automotive sector to coat parts such as fenders, bodies, moldings, engines, and suspension systems. Technological advances in the automotive industry have led to the enhanced development of eco-friendly and smart automobiles. The hybrid vehicles use thermal spray coating to maintain the product. An increase in the demand for hybrid cars will eventually surge the demand for thermal spray coatings, therefore creating opportunities in the market. Also, rising environmental hazards caused due to byproduct gas emissions from chromium plating are leading to a positive shift toward thermal spray coating. Chromium plating can be the leading cause of carcinogens like hexavalent chromium and its byproducts result in severe environmental dangers and degrade the surroundings. Therefore, strict government regulations are in place to prevent the degradation of the environment worldwide. These aspects are anticipated to create promising prospects for the global market in the future years.

Apart from this, difficulty in assessing the coating over material and expenses related to the apparatus is projected to hinder the global market growth in the coming years.

These market participants are concentrating on varied tactics and planning for financing research and development activities, new product launches, capturing trending market ideas, mergers & acquisitions, building product portfolios, and business expansions.

Major Highlights of the Report

As per a new report by Research Dive, the global thermal spray coatings market is anticipated to generate massive revenue and surge at a notable growth rate during the 2020-2027 analyzed timeframe. The report compiles all the estimated restraints, drivers, the Covid-19 impact on the market, and opportunities. Also, the report includes SWOT scrutiny, major developments in the market, Porter’s five forces analysis, and major segmentations. Also, the report includes various research methodologies utilized for filing the report such as primary and secondary research techniques.

