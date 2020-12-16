Thermal Spray Coatings Market Advance Market Trends And New Innovations 2020 To 2027|  Sulzer Ltd, Praxair, Inc., Oerlikon Group, Curtis-Wright Corporation

Thermal spray coating is a technology that is used to enhance the surface of solid materials in order to offer resistance to corrosion, cavitation, wear, and abrasion. Thermal spray coating is also used to offer electrical conductivity or insulation and chemical resistance to the surface. Moreover, it is widely adopted across the various end-user industry for extending the shelf-life of a product and to repair and re-engineer damaged components. Some of the major end-user of thermal spray coating are aerospace, industrial gas turbines, automotive, and medical.

Increasing investment by major players in thermal spray coating is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. For instance, in August 2018, thermal spray coating manufacturer Flame Spray North America is expanded its existing manufacturing facility in Laurens County, investing $4 million. This acquisition will broaden Flame Spray’s capabilities to service the U.S. aerospace market by dedicating this facility to treating aircraft engine components with thermal spray coatings.

The rising number of acquisitions among major players is expected to propel the market growth of thermal spray coating. For instance, in January 2019, Oerlikon Metco acquired TeroLab Surface GmbH for improving coatings services by increasing market applications and service accessibility to customers. This acquisition is a new step of Oerlikon’s strategy to focus and expand its surface solution technologies and competencies.

Detailed Segmentation: Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By Material:



Metals





Alloys





Carbides





Ceramics





Intermetallic





Others



Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By Application:



Aerospace





Industrial Gas Turbines





Automotive





Medical





Others

Questions answered in Thermal Spray Coatings market research study:

What is the market growth rate of Thermal Spray Coatings Market from 2018-2026?

What will be the global market size of the market from 2018 to 2026?

Who are the leading global manufacturing companies in the Thermal Spray Coatings Market?

What are the major current trends and predicted trends?

What are the challenges faced in the Thermal Spray Coatings Market?

How share promote Thermal Spray Coatings their worth from different manufacturing brands?

Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?

Which will be the anticipated growth rates for your own Thermal Spray Coatings economy altogether and also for every segment inside?

Which will be the Thermal Spray Coatings application and types and forecast accompanied closely by producers?

What are the conclusions of the Thermal Spray Coatings Market report?

