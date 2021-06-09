Thermal Power Plant Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

Global Thermal Power Plant Market is valued at approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

A thermal power station is a power station in which heat energy is converted to electric power. The majority of these thermal power station are steam-driven. Conventionally, Coal, petroleum were used to power these thermal power stations which over time shifted to nuclear, solar, waste incineration plants. The rising demand for power across the globe drives the market for thermal power plants. As per the list of 770 companies participating in thermal coal industry titled “ the“the Global Cola Exit List”, the Latin American and the Caribbean region amount for 17,909 MW of installed thermoelectricity capacity based on Coal. Most of this is based in Mexico with 5,351 MW of installed capacity, followed by Chile with 5,101 MW of installed capacity and Brazil with 4,355 MW of installed capacity. Moreover, rising industrialization has led to a tremendous surge in electricity consumption a majority of manufacturing plants operating through heavy machinery run on electricity fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising investments in the energy sector and government initiatives to establish new thermal power plants to generate more electricity drive the market growth.

In April 2019, the board of Mexican Utility CFE approved the plan to expand generation capacity with 13 GW of new facilities with none of the new plants incorporating renewable energy. Hence, the company will be dependent on Coal, Fossil Fuel, Nuclear and other such sources for Power Generation. However, rising environmental concerns and government norms impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Thermal Power Plant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large number of high capacity thermal power plants in the region specially in the developing countries of China and India. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising industrialization and urbanization along with rising government investments for the establishment of new thermal Power Plants would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thermal Power Plant market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

EDF Energy

E.on

RWE AG

Suez Group

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding

Enel SpA

Endesa SA

National Grid Plc

Korea electric Power Corporation (Kepco)

Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Biomass or Co-Fired Power Station

Combined Cycle Power Plant

Combined Heat and Power

Fossil-Fuel Power Plant

By Application:

Thermal Power Generation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

