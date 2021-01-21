Thermal Interface Pads and Material Market Global Industry Analysis with Manufacturers, Region and 2027 Forecasts

Thermal Interface Pads and Material Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Thermal interface pads, tapes, and epoxies offer high thermal conductivity either through interface conductivity or bulk conductivity. Thermal interface pads are conformable and soft, as well as provide high level of conductivity in most of the electronics applications. They offer good handling qualities and can be die-cut to fit into various applications. Thermal interface pads are designed with silicon and non-silicon elastomers. Thermal interface pads and materials address one of the important problems, i.e., heat dissipation, specifically for devices that are low powered. Thermal interface materials can dissipate sizable amount of heat that is generated.

Thermal interface materials are usually inserted between two working parts in order to enhance the thermal coupling between these parts. These parts are heat producing devices and heat dissipation devices.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The thermal interface pads are used extensively in the electronics industry, due to various factors such as high thermal performance, conformability, and easier application. Thermal interface pads and materials enhancing surface topography. Other important properties of thermal interface pads and materials are that they eliminate air gaps to reduce thermal resistance, also they can dampen even low stress vibrations. Further, they are compatible with automated dispensing equipment; and, they possess high conformability to reduce interfacial resistance between the mating surfaces.

The List of Companies

1. 3M

2. The Dow Chemical Company

3. Fujipoly

4. Graftech International Holdings Inc.

5 . Henkel AG

6. Honeywell International Inc.

7. Laird Technologies

8. Parker Hannifin Corp

9. Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

10. The Bergquist Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global thermal interface pads and material market is segmented on the basis of type, material type, product, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as thermal grease, phase change material, thermal pads, and others. On the basis of material type the market is segmented as gap pads, and phase change material. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into thyristor, IGBT, Mosfet, power transistors. Based on application the global thermal interface pads and material market is segmented into consumer electronics, telecom equipment, power supply units, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global thermal interface pads and material market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The thermal interface pads and material market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

