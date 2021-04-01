Thermal Interface Materials Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

Growing demand for compact electronic devices with enhanced processing capability is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global thermal interface materials market is projected to be worth USD 4,471.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Thermal interface materials with high thermal conductivity are beneficial in dissipating the generated heat, allowing the devices’ optimum operational efficiency. At present, thermal interface materials find widespread usage in electronic components’ IC packaging. Thermal interface material is a vital interfacing media placed between the LED’s base-plate and the cooling system. Growing demand for LED and LED lighting is a significant factor in fueling the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

Graphite gaskets for use in the lighting industry are produced of the expanded sheet with low outgassing levels, leading to VOCs’ release responsible for causing reduced brightness. Graphite gaskets comprising metal foils finds usage in automotive engines with chip-on-board LEDs.

The growing adoption of EVs and HEVs is boosting the demand for power electronics, which, in turn, is causing an increased demand for thermal interface materials. Also, the growth of the consumer electronics, medical, and telecom sectors are accountable for an increased application of power electronics

North America held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the presence of leading electronics & semiconductor manufacturing companies in the region. Also, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and the growing adoption of electric vehicles in the region drive the market demand.

Key participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, 3M Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Wakefield-Vette, Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., and Bergquist Company Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Greases & Adhesives Tapes & Films Gap Fillers Phase Change Materials Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Computers Telecom Consumer Durables Automotive Electronics Medical Devices Industrial Machinery Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Thermal Interface Materials market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Thermal Interface Materials industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Thermal Interface Materials market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

