Thermal Energy Storage Market 2021, Growth Rate 14.4%, Key Application, Industry Demand, Trends, New Technology Analysis and Segments, Forecast 2025

Global Thermal Energy Storage Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Thermal Energy Storage industry together with projections and forecast to 2025.

“The global thermal energy storage market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4%, from 2020 to 2025.”

The tier of the companies has been defined based on their total revenue; as of 2017: Tier 1 = >USD 1 billion, Tier 2 = USD 500million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3 = < USD 500 million.

The key players in the thermal energy storage market include companies such as Abengoa Solar (Spain), Burns & McDonnell (US), BrightSource Energy (US), Calmac (US), and Solar Reserve (US).

, at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2025. The rising number of CSP projects across globe are driving demand for thermal energy storage.

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, Tier 3- 11%

“Americas: The fastest market for thermal energy storage.”

Americas is the fastest-growing market for the thermal energy storage market. The growth of the market in the region is driven by the launch of various CSP projects and propelling demand for thermal energy storage for district heating & cooling applications. The US has been a pioneering market for concentrating solar power technology, with CSP installations since the 1980s.

This report presents the worldwide Thermal Energy Storage Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

