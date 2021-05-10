Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

This latest Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper market include:

McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

Fitesa

Duni AB

Georgia-Pacific

Glatfelter

Kinsei Seishi

Oji Kinocloth

M&J Airlaid Products

EAM CorporationDomtar

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads

Other

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

50-100 gsm

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper Market in Major Countries

7 North America Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

Key Stakeholders

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

