On October 2, Minecraft sensation Clay “Dream” eliminated his all-too-familiar white smiley masks and revealed his actual id to greater than 30 million followers, however he was quickly met with a number of distasteful feedback about his bodily look as #HESUGLY started trending on the web.

Whereas nearly all of his viewers, no matter their relationship with Dream and his huge loyal fanbase, showered him with healthful messages and appreciated the streamer for displaying his face to the world after eight years, a couple of trolls flung insults, calling him ugly.

#HESUGLY trending on Twitter (Picture through Twitter)

Regardless of receiving so many hateful feedback, Dream appeared constructive concerning the unnecessary criticism and even revealed how numb he’s to hate. In an interview with Bloomberg on October 9, the Minecraft fame lastly opened up concerning the #HESUGLY Twitter development following his viral face reveal YouTube video. He stated:

“Once you take that large of a pool, there’s going to be a portion.”

Goals tackle #HESUGLY development on Twitter

Throughout his most up-to-date interview with Bloomberg, Dream touched on a number of matters concerning his viral face reveal. From receiving immense love from viewers in his newest YouTube video to speaking concerning the face reveal in entrance of his fellow creators and streamers, he took the hate in good stride.

Nonetheless, what piqued followers’ curiosity essentially the most was what Dream needed to say concerning the hatred and impolite feedback that made sufficient noise to development on Twitter following his official reveal. He acknowledged:

“I received texted by so many pals of mine being like, ‘Are you OK?’ I used to be like, properly, yeah, when you’ve 30 million eyeballs on you, 1,000,000, two million individuals are going to be making jokes or be imply or will not be nice individuals. Once you take that large of a pool, there’s going to be a portion.”

The web character even talked concerning the immense love he obtained throughout his first ever TwitchCon 2022 occasion. Because it was his first ever in-person assembly with followers, he could not management his feelings:

“I went to my room and began bawling. I’d by no means felt this sense earlier than–happiness however with overwhelming ‘Wow, that is actual, that is my life.”

He even recalled the time he obtained a message from somebody claiming to be a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent. Naturally, he thought it to be a mere joke and laughed it off. Nonetheless, it the truth is turned out to be an precise authorized inquiry from the FBI.

Social media reacts to Dream’s face reveal YouTube video

As anticipated, the YouTube video during which the most important Minecraft creator revealed his id to the world has gone viral, because it sat at having over 38 million views and hundreds of feedback from viewers worldwide.

Sharing a large spectrum of positivity, this is what followers needed to say:

Followers response (Picture through Dream/YouTube)

Followers response (Picture through Dream/YouTube)

Whereas the aim of trending #HESUGLY was to pull him down and demotivate him, Clay took the negativity very well. The truth is, he even attended this yr’s TwitchCon occasion and was a member of the panel together with a few of his shut streamers and pals.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



