There’s a new series on Netflix that has already broken the audience record for “La Casa de Papel”.

There’s a new series on Netflix that has already broken the audience record for “La Casa de Papel”.

There’s a new series on Netflix that has already broken the audience record for “La Casa de Papel”.

Over 55 million Netflix subscribers have “Who Killed Sara?” since its debut. A number that puts the Mexican series first in the most-watched non-English content on the streaming platform of all time adds to the “deadline.”

These results, which according to the news page appear in the report that Netflix is ​​making available to its investors, represent a new record for the audience and also a milestone most viewed content of all time.

“Who killed Sara?” debuted on the streaming platform on March 24th and has been in first place in the ranking of trends for the past few days.

It is an action-packed dramatic thriller that takes place in ten episodes of around 40 minutes and, as the title suggests, focuses on a mysterious death. The protagonist of the story is Alex Guzmán, a man who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement in the death of his sister Sara. Only Alex is innocent – and we as viewers know that from the start.

The narrative, which includes several flashbacks, begins when the protagonist comes out of prison and his goal is only one thing: to get revenge for the death of his sister and the one he believes brought him into this situation. That person is Rodolfo Lazcano, who recently became CEO of the important family business.

Between revenge, hatred, justice and frustration (for having spent so many years unjustly in prison), Alex will try to speak to all those who had close ties with Sara before her death.

The cast includes names such as Manolo Cardona, Alejandro Nones, Ximena Lamadrid, Andres Baida, Carolina Miranda, Leo Deluglio, Iñaki Godoy and Fátima Molina.

The series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela has already been extended by Netflix for a second season. It should reach the streaming platform between late 2021 and early 2022.