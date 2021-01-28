There’s a new Princess Diana in the cinema – and she won’t be able to guess who the actress is

“Spencer” will cover a brief period of the princess’ life before the end of her marriage to Charles.

Kristen Stewart is the actress.

It will be called “Spencer” and it will be the biographical film that will dramatize Princess Diana’s life for three days over the last Christmas holiday in Windsor. Kristen Stewart plays the protagonist and the first photo on paper has already been published.

The film by Chilean Pablo Larraín, who has made other biographical dramas such as “Neruda” and the youngest “Jackie”, and with an argument signed by Steven Knight – “Peaky Blinders” and “Locke” – will report that at that moment, Diana decided to end her marriage to Charles.

Recordings have recently started and the premiere is expected to take place in the fall. The cast also includes Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.