There’s a new (and exciting) documentary about “La Casa de Papel” on Netflix

We can see how the explosive scenes of the new season were recorded, as well as testimonials from everyone who makes the series possible.

It’s ideal for the biggest fans.

The first part of the new season of “La Casa de Papel” was accompanied by a new documentary that tells the experiences of the shooting of the series and uses testimonies from all those who made it possible, from the actors who lived the characters , up to those who stand behind the cameras, but their work is no less important.

“The filmmakers and actors who brought characters from ‘La Casa de Papel’ like Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and the professor (Álvaro Morte) to life talk about the emotional artistic process behind the recording of the series,” the Netflix says .

Only one 52-minute episode has been released so far, which has already set the stage for several stories from those who have been featured on one of Netflix’s biggest hits since Day 1.

One of the highlights of the first episode was the star of one of the most shocking scenes of the first part of the fifth and final season: Tokyo. In one of its segments we can see the actress parting after the death of her character who dies after being surrounded by the military who entered the Bank of Spain. Equipped with a grenade vest, the figure can explode and takes all soldiers with it.

“Yes, I died. Now let’s tell you how it all happened. Let’s tell the story in a way you’ve never seen before. We were together for a long time. We were watched in silence, in our struggles, and even without realizing it. So come on, we’ve reserved the best seats for you, ”invites Úrsula Corberó.

In the trailer of the documentary we see everything: tears, hugs, the way the scenes were recorded and of course, if it wasn’t for “La Casa de Papel”, lots of explosions, screams and action.

This is not the first documentary about the Spanish series. In 2020, “La Casa de Papel: El Fenómeno” was released, a one-hour documentary that explains why and how the production sparked a wave of enthusiasm among a group of thieves and their teachers around the world.

“La Casa de Papel: From Tokyo to Berlin” is already the second most viewed content on Netflix in Portugal, only behind the series itself.

The second part of the fifth season of “La Casa de Papel” starts on December 3rd on Netflix. Until then (and if you’ve already finished the first part) you can click on the gallery to find out what’s coming up in September.