There will be music, brands and street food on the Lisbon riverside until the end of October

Night Stories launches September 2nd at Navy Dock. The programming has free entry.

It will be near Terreiro do Paço.

From September 2 to October 28, the Night Stories take place every Thursday in the Doca da Marinha next to the Terreiro do Paço terminal in Lisbon. The idea is to be a night market that is open between 5:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The program has free entry and includes concerts, DJ sets, street food and brands with pop-up spaces. You can find brands like Friuli Shoes, Arcane Jewelry, Leo Studio, Goat Wearable Culture or Wheat & Rose, says “Time Out Lisboa”.

The already confirmed musical appearances are Venga Venga (September 2), Antoine Gilleron (September 9), Africa on Vinyl with Nelson Makossa (September 16), Rádio Cacheu (September 16) and Jungle Julia & TheBboyWannaBeDJ.

You can try Mozart’s specialties – Piano no Carvão, Asian food from Onigiria, organic mushroom dishes from NÃM Mushroom Farm, Kendrick and BBB Taste sandwiches or Oyster Point products with oysters, wine and kombucha.

Everything will take place in an area of ​​1,600 square meters, with 600 seats and a capacity to circulate (by some distance) two thousand people. This river area of ​​the city between Sul and Sueste train station and the Lisbon cruise terminal has been redesigned. The project is organized by Maria Oliveira and Joana Bernardes, who organize the Santos Collective Market, in collaboration with Banana Café, you can follow the official page on Instagram.