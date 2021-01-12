There will be an online music festival to support the artist community

An online music festival supports Portuguese artists

Organized by EveryBody Belongs Here, the initiative brings together musicians from Great Britain, the United States of America and Portugal.

The Gift, one of the bands present

An online music festival will be held on January 28-29, organized by EveryBody Belongs Here (EBH), bringing together members of the British, American and Portuguese artist communities.

The project is intended to “provide the best possible help” to artists and music professionals who have had great difficulties in recent months, emphasizes the initiative’s mentor, the English musician Saul Davies, member of the band James.

In Portugal, aid is directed to the União Audiovisual, an association that was created during the pandemic and exclusively helps audiovisual professionals with the collection and distribution of food.

The poster includes Portuguese artists such as The Gift, The Legendary Tiger Man, Surma, Selma Uamusse, Throes & The Shine, First Breath After Coma Selma Uamusse; and among others also the British singer Sam Smith, the Irish band Fontaines DC, the Scottish Steve Mason (member of the Beta Band) or the Slow Readers Club.

The initiative will not take place directly because of the pandemic, but because 2020 “was not a year for musicians with great opportunities to show their works,” says Saul Davies of the Lusa agency.

The end result comes from the various performances of the artists, which can only be accessed via streaming. Tickets can be bought online for € 13.50. Each daily session lasts approximately two and a half hours.

The Portuguese band The Gift will record two songs for the festival in a theater in Ovar in the Aveiro district. Surma recorded in Sintra; and first breath after the coma in Leiria. International bands and performers recorded mainly in theaters and concert halls. According to Saul Davies, it is “also an opportunity for Portuguese musicians to show their work abroad”. The complete poster contains more than 40 musicians and bands.

The festival poster.