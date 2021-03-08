There was a party that brought 1300 people together in Amsterdam (to do a study)

There was a party that brought 1300 people together in Amsterdam (to do a study)

The aim was to conduct a study on the spread of Covid-19 in a closed theater.

It happened 4 hours in Amsterdam.

The tests are multiplying across Europe. After Spain and the United Kingdom, the Netherlands decided to promote a party that would test the spread of Covid-19 in live shows.

This Saturday, March 6th, around 1300 people gathered for four hours in the Ziggo Dome, the largest room in Amsterdam. The audience danced during the DJ sets by Sam Feldt, Lady Bee and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano.

The study was carried out at the request of the Dutch government. Participants were divided into five groups that acted as isolated bubbles. Four were made up of 250 people, and one of the groups only brought together 50 people.

Each bubble had different rules. For example, the participants had to wear a mask with one of them, while with others they could not use or maintain the social distance. One of the groups was given fluorescent drinks, and participants were asked to sing or shout as loudly as possible during the night so that the saliva could be detected.

All participants were tested in Covid-19 before the event and will be tested five days later. In this way it can be explored how nightclubs and concert halls can be reopened in the first phase.

In Portugal it was reported that “pilot events” could take place in medium-sized rooms in Lisbon and Porto in April. The goal was the same, if more geared towards summer festivals: to understand what measures would be needed to ensure safety at major music events in the coming months, if they exist.

Despite the hope, the preparation of music festivals (especially with international musicians) is a logistical task for many months. In Portugal, NOS Primavera Sound and Rock in Rio Lisboa, slated for June, have already announced that they will not return until 2022.