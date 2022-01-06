There is still a confirmation for the next NOS Alive

The festival returns to the Passeio Marítimo de Algés between July 6th and 9th. Do you know all the names on the poster.

The festival takes place in July.

NOS Alive announced a different name for the next year’s edition this Thursday, January 6th. The Portuguese band Os Quatro e Meia will perform on the NOS stage on July 7th. The group’s last work released last year is the album “O Tempo Vai Esperar”.

The festival will take place from July 6th to 9th, 2022 at the Passeio Marítimo de Algés. Tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 editions – which did not happen – are valid for the corresponding days of the week of the next edition. Alternatively, depending on availability, you can exchange the ticket for another day or for a voucher at the point of sale where it was purchased by presenting the ticket and proof of purchase. Tickets are still on sale.

NOS Alive has already confirmed appearances by alt-J, Caribou, Da Weasel, Dino D’Santiago, Faith No More, Florence + The Machine, Fontaines DC, Glass Animals, Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers, Imagine Dragons, Inhaler, Jungle, Jorja Smith , Manel Cruz, Metallica, Modest Mouse, Moses Sumney, Parcels, Phoebe Bridgers, Royal Blood, Seasick Steve, St. Vincent, The Strokes, Tom Misch, Two Door Cinema Club, Stromae, Sea Girls, MIA and Parov Stelar.

