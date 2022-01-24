There is another series character who suffers a heart attack while riding a Peloton bike

The first case happened to Mr. Big in the new series Sex and the City. At the time, it even lowered the value of the company’s shares.

“Billions” has premiered its sixth season in the US.

First, it was Mr. Big who died in the new Sex and the City series And Just Like That… after suffering a heart attack after training on a Peloton spin bike. A few days later, the brand shared an ad featuring the character – but pulled it when actor Chris Noth was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by multiple women.

At the time, following Mr. Big’s death, the company’s stock had fallen 11.3 percent. Now another TV character is suffering a heart attack on one of these exercise machines.

At the beginning of the sixth season of “Billions”, which has not yet arrived in Portugal but premiered in the US this Sunday, January 23rd, Mike Wagner (the character of David Costabile) suffers after training in this gear an attack. However, her character manages to survive. Interestingly, the producers of “Billions” added a reference to “Sex and the City” in post-production. “I don’t walk like Mr. Big,” says Mike Wagner in the first episode of season six.

In a statement, Peloton emphasized that despite understanding the reason why their products are sometimes used in fictional works, in this case they did not authorize the use of the spinning bike. “As mentioned in the series itself, there are powerful benefits of cardiovascular exercise that help people live longer, happier lives,” said a brand representative.

Also read the NiT article to learn more about the famous North American fit manufacturer Peloton.