There is another international music festival that will be held in Portugal this year

It’s called Places + Faces and will bring together names like Slowthai, Pa Salieu and Unknown T, among others.

Slowthai is one of the headliners.

This year several international music festivals are on their way to Portugal. Another event has been announced in the last few days: it’s called Places + Faces Lisbon Weekender and will take place between May 13th and 16th at Lx Factory and Village Underground Lisboa in Alcântara.

With rap-oriented programming, the lineup includes names like Slowthai, Pa Salieu, Unknown T, Lancey Foux, Deto Black, Native Soundsystem, Lord Apex, Sam Wise, Backroad Gee, Ashbeck, Damn Shaq, Denaas and Sainté, among others. .

The Places + Faces Lisbon Weekender also features exclusive merchandise, a photo exhibition and a film cycle. Tickets are available in various packages from €178. The organization promises to announce more news soon.

