There is another international music festival that will be held in Portugal this year

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 6, 2022
0

There is another international music festival that will be held in Portugal this year

It’s called Places + Faces and will bring together names like Slowthai, Pa Salieu and Unknown T, among others.

Slowthai is one of the headliners.

This year several international music festivals are on their way to Portugal. Another event has been announced in the last few days: it’s called Places + Faces Lisbon Weekender and will take place between May 13th and 16th at Lx Factory and Village Underground Lisboa in Alcântara.

With rap-oriented programming, the lineup includes names like Slowthai, Pa Salieu, Unknown T, Lancey Foux, Deto Black, Native Soundsystem, Lord Apex, Sam Wise, Backroad Gee, Ashbeck, Damn Shaq, Denaas and Sainté, among others. .

The Places + Faces Lisbon Weekender also features exclusive merchandise, a photo exhibition and a film cycle. Tickets are available in various packages from €178. The organization promises to announce more news soon.

Click on the gallery to discover other festivals set to debut in Portugal this year.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 6, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of RTP will broadcast 12-hour broadcasts of the Olympics every day

RTP will broadcast 12-hour broadcasts of the Olympics every day

July 22, 2021
Photo of this streamer is sexually assaulted live (video)

this streamer is sexually assaulted live (video)

May 28, 2021
Photo of EU warns against disinformation campaign

EU warns against disinformation campaign

March 9, 2021
Photo of Catherine O’Hara reenacts the cult scene from the film on TikTok

Catherine O’Hara reenacts the cult scene from the film on TikTok

December 2, 2020
Back to top button