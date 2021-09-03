There is another character who returns in the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Doctor Addison Montgomery returns in season 18 of the series, which opens in the US in late September.

Kate Walsh is back.

There is still no confirmed date for Portugal, but the 18th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” starts on September 30th in the United States of America. Another unexpected return was revealed after the announcement of a new character to be played by Peter Gallagher and the return of Kate Burton.

Kate Walsh, the actress who played doctor Addison Montgomery who appeared at the end of season one – and revealed that McDreamy was still married – will be back. It was this character who played in the “Clínica Privada” spin-off that existed between 2007 and 2013.

Unlike other old characters who returned during Meredith’s delusional dreams last season of Grey’s Anatomy, the big difference is that Addison Montgomery is still alive. It remains to be seen in what context it will return to history.

