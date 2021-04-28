There is already an official trailer for the second season of “Who Killed Sara?”

The Mexican production returns to Netflix in May, just two months after it premiered.

“Who killed Sara?” is almost back.

“Who killed Sara?” Premiere on Netflix on March 24th and it took just a few days for this Mexican series to become one of the most watched on the streaming platform – in Portugal and beyond. Now the official trailer has been released.

The new episodes of this production will be released on May 19th. Álex will continue his search to find out what really happened to his sister Sara, but in the meantime he realizes that she is not who he thought she is.

After fans find a notebook of notes and doodles from Sara in season two that led directly to a place where a corpse was buried, they’ll discover the dead person’s identity. But there are a few other puzzles that remain to be solved in this series.