There is already a way to help victims of the Tinder Imposter who are still in debt

A Netflix documentary drew attention to this story: A man pretended to be a millionaire to lure and cheat on women.

They are the three main victims of the project.

Last week, on February 2nd, the documentary The Tinder Imposter premiered on Netflix. It tells the story of how a crook posed as a millionaire to bait and scam women on Tinder – and the crime grew to almost unimaginable proportions.

Thanks to the curiosity surrounding the case – and the fact that it was a crime that could basically happen to anyone – “The Tinder Imposter” was a hit with the ratings. Among the top 10 trends of the Portuguese catalog, it currently occupies the third place in the ranking.

If you’ve seen the documentary, you already know that Shimon Yehuda Hayut – an Israeli posing as the son of diamond magnate Lev Leviev – is free after serving just five months in prison. And most likely he will use illegal schemes again as he flaunts a life of luxury on social media.

The case is quite complex as it affects numerous countries and victims of different nationalities. The main victims starring in the documentary – Norwegian Cecilie Fjellhøy, Swede Pernilla Sjoholm and Dutch Ayleen Koeleman – never saw their cases come to trial. Shimon Yehuda Hayut (who legally changed his name to Simon Leviev) was never accused of cheating on her in any country.

The crimes were never proven by the judiciary and the banks did not lend these women loans and loans. They reportedly went into debt to help Simon Leviev, who needed quick cash to pay the bills and escape from his supposed enemies. Because he lived a multi-millionaire’s life and had formed an emotional connection with all his victims, they trusted him and lent him money – which was always spent on a life of luxury with a future victim.

“The last few days have been a hurricane. We were completely shocked and fell to the ground with an outpouring of sympathy and support from everyone,” wrote Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Koeleman. “Pure love is more than we ever expected.”

The three decided to start a fundraiser for all viewers of the documentary (and not only) who want to help them pay off their debts. Around €19,680 has been donated at the time of publication of this article, out of a set target of €709,000 (equivalent to £600,000).

“After much thought and several discussions, we have decided to continue this fundraiser. A lot of people contacted us and asked if we had anything planned – something that hadn’t even occurred to us. But we saw a lot [campanhas] wrong, which makes us uneasy. We don’t want more people to be scammed. We know there are thousands of other causes worth donating money to and we are forever grateful that you choose to contribute to this cause. All we want is our lives back,” the crowdfunding page reads.

This support is also important because, as the documentary shows, the three women who came to light were heavily criticized on social media during the journalistic investigations that uncovered the case. Despite being victims, they were called “gold diggers” and “fools,” with far fewer comments blaming the criminal.

After the release of The Tinder Imposter, the dating app suspended Simon Leviev’s account, preventing him from dating people again in this way (to cheat on them).

