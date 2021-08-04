There is already a trailer for the new version of “Cinderela” with Camila Cabello

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in September. Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter and Missy Elliott are also in the cast.

The singer makes her debut as an actress in this film.

The new live image version of the classic “Cinderella” is just around the corner. The original idea was that the film would start in theaters, but Amazon eventually acquired the distribution rights to Sony Pictures – so it will arrive on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd.

The trailer for the film, directed and written by Kay Cannon, was released on Tuesday, August 3rd. It’s a modern adaptation of the classic story that includes multiple musical moments, or if Camila Cabello weren’t the protagonist of the film. It is the singer’s debut as an actress.

The cast also includes Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Minnie Driver, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer and James Corden (host and producer responsible for the original idea for developing this modernized adaptation).

