There is already a trailer for the new “Lupine” season

There is already a trailer for the new “Lupine” season

You can now see the trailer for the new season of “Lupine”

The French Netflix series brings Omar Sy back to Netflix in June.

The most demanding should have noticed and it is confirmed: There is already a release date for the second season of “Lupine”. The world’s most famous thief returns to Netflix on June 11th. However, you can already see the trailer that was released this Tuesday, May 11th.

In about two and a half minutes of the trailer, it is possible to see the famous Assane declare war, mingle with high society in a gala suit and even disappear through the streets of Paris. It’s just a starter to make fans even more excited to watch this second part of the series, which will only have five episodes.

Through the pictures you can see that the character of Omar Sy will continue his search for Hubert Pelligrini, played by Hervé Pierre, and that he will outline new plans to solve his problems.

The series, which is based on Maurice Leblanc’s books, also includes Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab.

Remember the story behind Arsène Lupine that NiT introduced you to when the series premiered.